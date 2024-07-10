Commerce Bank Sells 1,823 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.20% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,021,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after purchasing an additional 358,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NXST traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.29. 107,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

