Commerce Bank Purchases 23,334 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,913,000 after acquiring an additional 155,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after purchasing an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.14. 108,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.