Commerce Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 443,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,289,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOT stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $231.00. 74,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.34 and a 200-day moving average of $226.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.