Commerce Bank Has $94.63 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $94,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.08. 1,424,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.27. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

