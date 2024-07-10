Commerce Bank Has $21.72 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $21,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 616,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,236. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

