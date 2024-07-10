Commerce Bank Has $18.30 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $383,705,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.73.

IQV traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.56. 286,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,544. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

