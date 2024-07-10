Commerce Bank Has $14.79 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.30. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.