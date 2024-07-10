Commerce Bank Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $4,534,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 216.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.64. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.