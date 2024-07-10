Commerce Bank Has $11.99 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $147.92. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.