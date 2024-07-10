Commerce Bank Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Best Buy worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.50. 1,828,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.09. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,000,629 shares of company stock worth $166,107,653. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

