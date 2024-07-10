Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,559 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

WFC traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.59. 5,947,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,128,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

