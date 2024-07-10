Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

CRWD stock traded down $13.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.16. 3,776,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,278. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.89, a PEG ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

