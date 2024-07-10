Commerce Bank Buys 5,184 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,378 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Starbucks by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,656 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. 5,636,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,320,312. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

