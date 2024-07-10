Commerce Bank Buys 10,152 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 470,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.65. 317,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,350. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.