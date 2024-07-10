Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Coinbase Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,949. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

