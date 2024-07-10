Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 0.5%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.28 and last traded at $62.39. Approximately 2,191,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,919,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $270.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,808,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,171,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,028,000 after purchasing an additional 814,779 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,337,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,866,000 after purchasing an additional 378,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,804,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

