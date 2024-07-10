Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GLO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 184,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,694. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,731,198.30.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

