Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Down 4.1%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 386,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,423,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -224.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $137,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,193,079 shares of company stock valued at $141,831,984 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

