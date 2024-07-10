Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 54,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,496,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YOU

Clear Secure Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 968.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.