Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,170 ($14.99) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

PSON has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.37) to GBX 1,220 ($15.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.45) to GBX 1,052 ($13.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.11).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.94) on Monday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 809.60 ($10.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.40). The company has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 968.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 979.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, insider Annette Thomas bought 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.62) per share, with a total value of £3,772.55 ($4,832.27). 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

