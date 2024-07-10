Citigroup Lowers Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $14.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.
Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of PTVE stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pactiv Evergreen
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.