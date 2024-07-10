Citigroup Lowers Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $14.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 164.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

