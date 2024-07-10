Citigroup Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $94.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Crown stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $5,019,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

