Cincinnati Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 725,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,538,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,957,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after purchasing an additional 824,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,918.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,773 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 2.1 %

WAL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.44. 1,249,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,669. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

