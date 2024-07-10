Cincinnati Casualty Co. Takes $475,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cincinnati Casualty Co. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for about 0.3% of Cincinnati Casualty Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,669. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.