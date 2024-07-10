CIBC Raises Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$9.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.27.
In other news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total transaction of C$401,886.42.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
