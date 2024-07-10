CIBC Increases Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$3.50

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VZLA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.15 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

About Vizsla Silver

In related news, Director Simon Cmrlec sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$240,000.00.

(Get Free Report)

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.