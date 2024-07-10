Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Chord Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.27 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.91 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of CHRD opened at $167.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $145.06 and a 1-year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after buying an additional 296,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after buying an additional 151,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chord Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after buying an additional 138,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 124,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

