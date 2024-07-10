Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $33,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 371,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $73,131,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,852,000 after buying an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.61.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NSC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $213.64. The stock had a trading volume of 473,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,148. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

