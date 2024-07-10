Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 98 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,578. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.02 and its 200 day moving average is $412.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

