Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 476 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

STERIS Trading Up 0.4 %

STE traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.29. 214,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.09 and a 200 day moving average of $221.28. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.