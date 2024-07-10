Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 468 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celanese by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Celanese by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

NYSE:CE traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.51. 357,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,528. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day moving average of $151.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

