Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 377 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Solar worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.26. 1,091,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.