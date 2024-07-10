Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,717 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $27,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.68. The company had a trading volume of 497,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

