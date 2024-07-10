Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $37,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in FedEx by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,694 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $222,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.85. 596,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.66. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $302.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $407,564.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,330.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,030 shares of company stock worth $5,904,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

