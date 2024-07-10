Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $27,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,292. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

