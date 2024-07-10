Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 39,977 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,335,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Corpay as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPAY traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.46. 257,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,490. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.