Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Teradyne by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.33. 815,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,915. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $158.81.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

