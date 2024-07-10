Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $41,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,540. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.28 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

