Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $39.30 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $39,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $133.36. 885,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,992. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

