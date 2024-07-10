Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $26.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $26,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

