Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $24.94 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.25. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.16 and a 1 year high of $196.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

