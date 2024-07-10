Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $11.98 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus upped their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

NetApp Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.67. 896,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $134.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,334 shares of company stock worth $5,103,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

