Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.77 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 7,133.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,670,000 after acquiring an additional 947,011 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,445,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in Ameren by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,574,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 223,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,289,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,838,000 after purchasing an additional 180,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

Ameren stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. 352,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

