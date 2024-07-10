Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $30,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

