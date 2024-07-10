Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 4,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $187,264,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HP by 1,472.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HP by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,030,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,869 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 1.6 %

HPQ stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,161. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

