Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 125,912 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Motors worth $29,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.0% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,801,386. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Get Our Latest Report on GM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.