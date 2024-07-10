Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

CVX traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $152.99. 5,301,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average is $155.01. The company has a market cap of $281.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

