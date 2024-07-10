Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $293.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

