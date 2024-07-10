Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $175.53. The company had a trading volume of 135,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,807. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.87 and a twelve month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

