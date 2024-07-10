Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 53,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

